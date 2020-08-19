The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) went down by -0.53% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $21.84 and move down -5.3%, while CC stocks collected -0.72% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/30/20 that The Chemours Company Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Worth an Investment?

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) The 36 Months beta value for CC stocks is at 2.50, while 3 of the analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for The Chemours Company stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 9 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $19.18 which is -$1.56 below current price. CC currently has a short float of 7.97% and public float of 162.67M with average trading volume of 1.85M shares.

CC Market Performance

CC stocks went down by -0.72% for the week, with the monthly jump of 29.22% and a quarterly performance of 68.62%, while its annual performance rate touched 60.15%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.64% for CC stocks with the simple moving average of 37.57% for the last 200 days.

CC Stocks 20.93% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, The Chemours Company was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -5.04% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.02%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, while the shares surge at the distance of +24.34% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +17.51% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CC went down by -0.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +26.39% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $19.47. In addition, The Chemours Company saw 14.65% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

CC Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at The Chemours Company (CC), starting from Sparks Edwin C, who sold 2,728 shares at the price of $20.56 back on Aug 10. After this action, Rushing now owns 42,940 shares of The Chemours Company, valued at $56,088 with the latest closing price.

Newman Mark, the Senior VP & COO of The Chemours Company, bought 2,500 shares at the value of $11.62 during a trade that took place back on May 07, which means that Newman Mark is holding 133,344 shares at the value of $29,048 based on the most recent closing price.

CC Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +7.71 for the present operating margin and +19.06 for gross margin. The net margin for The Chemours Company stands at -0.94. Total capital return value is set at 8.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.05. Equity return holds the value -16.50%, with -1.60% for asset returns.

Based on The Chemours Company (CC), the company’s capital structure generated 648.91 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 86.65. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 61.60 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.95 and long-term debt to capital is 619.88.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.18 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for The Chemours Company is 7.20 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.