CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) went up by 0.32% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $52.30 and move down -51.64%, while CF stocks collected -2.82% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/05/20 that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Reports First Half 2020 Net Earnings of $258 Million, EBITDA of $786 Million

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Worth an Investment?

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.77 times of increase in earnings at the present.

CF Market Performance

CF stocks went down by -2.82% for the week, with the monthly jump of 18.28% and a quarterly performance of 26.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.21%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.28% for CF stocks with the simple moving average of -2.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CF stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CF shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for CF socks in the upcoming period according to Citigroup is $65 based on the research report published on August 7, 2020.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CF stock at the price of $65. The rating they have provided for CF stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 13, 2020.

CFRA gave “ Sell” rating to CF stocks, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on May 21, 2020.

CF Stocks 12.69% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -34.05% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.27%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, while the shares surge at the distance of +15.74% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +4.58% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CF went down by -2.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -23.95% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $32.69. In addition, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. saw -27.75% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

CF Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF), starting from Hopkins David P, who sold 1,900 shares at the price of $32.91 back on Jun 08. After this action, Rushing now owns 15,200 shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc., valued at $62,532 with the latest closing price.

Hopkins David P, the Managing Director CF Fert. UK of CF Industries Holdings, Inc., sold 2,000 shares at the value of $29.37 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Hopkins David P is holding 15,200 shares at the value of $58,748 based on the most recent closing price.

CF Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +20.59 for the present operating margin and +25.80 for gross margin. The net margin for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. stands at +10.74. Total capital return value is set at 9.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.71. Equity return holds the value 13.20%, with 3.10% for asset returns.

Based on CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF), the company’s capital structure generated 146.36 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 59.41. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 33.95 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 3.95 and long-term debt to capital is 143.25.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.76 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. is 19.25 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.