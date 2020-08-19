Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) went up by 6.76% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $26.60 and move down -1022.36%, while WISA stocks collected 2.60% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that WiSA Announces the Launch of the Tuned by THX Platin Monaco 3.1 Plus Axiim Link, Wireless Home Theater System

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Worth an Investment?

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) 0 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 1 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $12.50 which is -$2.37 below current price. WISA currently has a short float of 1.35% and public float of 6.67M with average trading volume of 1.28M shares.

WISA Market Performance

WISA stocks went up by 2.60% for the week, with the monthly drop of -1.25% and a quarterly performance of 6.28%, while its annual performance rate touched -89.70%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.27% for WISA stocks with the simple moving average of -65.39% for the last 200 days.

WISA Stocks 2.38% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WISA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -91.09% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.48%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 6.17%, while the shares surge at the distance of +0.42% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -5.95% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, WISA went up by +2.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -86.95% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $2.32. In addition, Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. saw -80.57% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

WISA Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -669.93 for the present operating margin and -4.26 for gross margin. The net margin for Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. stands at -722.57. Total capital return value is set at -452.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -488.48.