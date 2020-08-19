Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) went up by 1.09% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $42.96 and move down -2.87%, while SEE stocks collected 2.13% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/11/20 that Sealed Air Invests in Advanced Recycling Company Plastic Energy

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) Worth an Investment?

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.64 times of increase in earnings at the present.

SEE Market Performance

SEE stocks went up by 2.13% for the week, with the monthly jump of 13.76% and a quarterly performance of 39.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.27%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.88% for SEE stocks with the simple moving average of 23.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEE stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SEE shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for SEE socks in the upcoming period according to Jefferies is $39 based on the research report published on July 13, 2020.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEE stock at the price of $30, previously predicting the value of $43. The rating they have provided for SEE stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on April 27, 2020.

BofA/Merrill gave “ Buy” rating to SEE stocks, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on December 19, 2019.

SEE Stocks 18.85% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Sealed Air Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -2.79% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.54%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, while the shares surge at the distance of +12.50% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +19.55% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, SEE went up by +2.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -0.02% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $38.58. In addition, Sealed Air Corporation saw 4.85% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

SEE Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Sealed Air Corporation (SEE), starting from Deily Karl R, who sold 10,563 shares at the price of $40.42 back on Aug 07. After this action, Rushing now owns 185,835 shares of Sealed Air Corporation, valued at $426,985 with the latest closing price.

Deily Karl R, the Senior Vice President of Sealed Air Corporation, sold 63,349 shares at the value of $40.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 06, which means that Deily Karl R is holding 196,398 shares at the value of $2,534,270 based on the most recent closing price.

SEE Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +14.14 for the present operating margin and +31.99 for gross margin. The net margin for Sealed Air Corporation stands at +6.12. Total capital return value is set at 19.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.08. Equity return holds the value -211.90%, with 7.00% for asset returns.

EBITDA value lies at +240.70 M with total debt to EBITDA carrying the value of 4.60. The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.05 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for Sealed Air Corporation is 7.47 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.