Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) went down by -1.08% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $23.88 and move down -62.56%, while RAD stocks collected -2.78% of loss with the last five trading sessions.

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) Worth an Investment?

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) The 36 Months beta value for RAD stocks is at 0.85, while 0 of the analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Rite Aid Corporation stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 3 rated it as hold and 2 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $11.88 which is -$4.52 below current price. RAD currently has a short float of 24.86% and public float of 52.92M with average trading volume of 3.56M shares.

RAD Market Performance

RAD stocks went down by -2.78% for the week, with the monthly drop of -6.07% and a quarterly performance of 16.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 154.15%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.89% for RAD stocks with the simple moving average of 9.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RAD stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for RAD shares by setting it to “Hold”. The predicted price for RAD socks in the upcoming period according to Deutsche Bank is $12 based on the research report published on April 17, 2020.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RAD stock at the price of $12. The rating they have provided for RAD stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 27, 2020.

Deutsche Bank gave “Sell” rating to RAD stocks, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on September 12, 2019.

RAD Stocks -3.39% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Rite Aid Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -38.48% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.68%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.20%, while the shares sank at the distance of -6.85% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -4.11% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, RAD went down by -2.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +59.67% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $15.23. In addition, Rite Aid Corporation saw -5.04% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

RAD Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +1.12 for the present operating margin and +20.38 for gross margin. The net margin for Rite Aid Corporation stands at -2.14. Total capital return value is set at 4.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.42. Equity return holds the value -51.00%, with -4.20% for asset returns.

Based on Rite Aid Corporation (RAD), the company’s capital structure generated 934.87 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 90.34. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 59.95 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.07 and long-term debt to capital is 860.89.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.31 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.93. The receivables turnover for Rite Aid Corporation is 14.26 with the total asset turnover at the value of 2.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.