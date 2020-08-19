Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) went down by -2.65% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $4.58 and move down -13.37%, while RIOT stocks collected 11.60% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Thinking about trading options or stock in Dropbox, General Motors, Riot Blockchain, Apple Inc, or Royal Caribbean Cruises?

RIOT Market Performance

RIOT stocks went up by 11.60% for the week, with the monthly jump of 78.76% and a quarterly performance of 81.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 114.89%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.74% for RIOT stocks with the simple moving average of 137.44% for the last 200 days.

RIOT Stocks 50.15% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Riot Blockchain, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -11.79% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 15.18%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 14.01%, while the shares surge at the distance of +75.65% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +57.20% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, RIOT went up by +11.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +158.97% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $3.30. In addition, Riot Blockchain, Inc. saw 260.71% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

RIOT Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -124.88 for the present operating margin and +9.08 for gross margin. The net margin for Riot Blockchain, Inc. stands at -293.10. Total capital return value is set at -52.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -118.84.

Based on Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.40 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 1.38.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.62 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.75.