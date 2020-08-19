The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) went down by -0.07% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $34.98 and move down -27.85%, while CG stocks collected 1.48% of gains with the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/30/20 that Apollo’s Earnings Recover as Value of Investments Rises

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Worth an Investment?

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) The 36 Months beta value for CG stocks is at 1.58, while 5 of the analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for The Carlyle Group Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 9 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $30.93 which is $3.64 above current price. CG currently has a short float of 5.87% and public float of 183.15M with average trading volume of 2.31M shares.

CG Market Performance

CG stocks went up by 1.48% for the week, with the monthly drop of -5.82% and a quarterly performance of 9.62%, while its annual performance rate touched 23.97%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.11% for CG stocks with the simple moving average of -1.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CG shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for CG socks in the upcoming period according to Citigroup is $51 based on the research report published on June 8, 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CG stock at the price of $34. The rating they have provided for CG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 15, 2020.

BofA/Merrill gave “ Underperform” rating to CG stocks, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on March 23, 2020.

CG Stocks -4.37% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, The Carlyle Group Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -21.78% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.46%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, while the shares sank at the distance of -7.51% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -10.85% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CG went up by +1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +0.29% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $28.13. In addition, The Carlyle Group Inc. saw -14.71% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

CG Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG), starting from Carlyle Group Management L.L.C, who sold 230,172 shares at the price of $128.55 back on Aug 05. After this action, Rushing now owns 0 shares of The Carlyle Group Inc., valued at $29,588,611 with the latest closing price.

Youngkin Glenn A., the Co-Chief Executive Officer of The Carlyle Group Inc., sold 13,871 shares at the value of $27.80 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Youngkin Glenn A. is holding 8,172,695 shares at the value of $385,614 based on the most recent closing price.

CG Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +37.41 for the present operating margin and +81.12 for gross margin. The net margin for The Carlyle Group Inc. stands at +11.34. Total capital return value is set at 13.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.17. Equity return holds the value -30.50%, with -3.10% for asset returns.

Based on The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG), the company’s capital structure generated 1,126.93 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 91.85. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 50.48 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 16.30 and long-term debt to capital is 1,108.39.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.66 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for The Carlyle Group Inc. is 0.81 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.25.