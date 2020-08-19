Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) went down by -0.38% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $15.89 and move down -200.95%, while CEMI stocks collected -1.31% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/17/20 that CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ENPH, CEMI and BKD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) The 36 Months beta value for CEMI stocks is at 2.45, while 0 of the analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 4 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $12.33 which is -$0.28 below current price. CEMI currently has a short float of 30.98% and public float of 17.30M with average trading volume of 5.47M shares.

CEMI Market Performance

CEMI stocks went down by -1.31% for the week, with the monthly jump of 6.88% and a quarterly performance of -52.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.31%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.93% for CEMI stocks with the simple moving average of -12.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CEMI stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for CEMI shares by setting it to “Hold”. The predicted price for CEMI socks in the upcoming period according to The Benchmark Company is $4 based on the research report published on June 17, 2020.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CEMI stock at the price of $4. The rating they have provided for CEMI stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on June 17, 2020.

Canaccord Genuity gave “ Hold” rating to CEMI stocks, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on June 17, 2020.

CEMI Stocks -0.51% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -66.77% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 9.44%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 8.10%, while the shares sank at the distance of -3.30% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -40.00% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CEMI went down by -1.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -1.31% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $5.38. In addition, Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. saw 15.79% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

CEMI Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (CEMI), starting from Potthoff John Gary, who bought 10,000 shares at the price of $4.44 back on Nov 11. After this action, Rushing now owns 37,772 shares of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc., valued at $44,400 with the latest closing price.

CEMI Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -36.58 for the present operating margin and +35.02 for gross margin. The net margin for Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. stands at -39.68. Total capital return value is set at -30.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.22. Equity return holds the value -76.90%, with -33.90% for asset returns.

Based on Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (CEMI), the company’s capital structure generated 106.41 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 51.55. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 36.51 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -14.89 and long-term debt to capital is 103.12.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.46 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. is 6.25 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.00.