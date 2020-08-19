Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) went down by -13.03% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $1.32 and move down -127.59%, while OEG stocks collected 16.98% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Orbital Energy Group Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) Worth an Investment?

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) The 36 Months beta value for OEG stocks is at 0.86, while 3 of the analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Orbital Energy Group, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $2.17 which is -$0.58 below current price. OEG currently has a short float of 0.08% and public float of 27.29M with average trading volume of 118.30K shares.

OEG Market Performance

OEG stocks went up by 16.98% for the week, with the monthly jump of 2.07% and a quarterly performance of -16.65%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.89%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.52% for OEG stocks with the simple moving average of -32.91% for the last 200 days.

OEG Stocks -8.66% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Orbital Energy Group, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -56.03% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 9.43%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 8.40%, while the shares sank at the distance of -23.66% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -23.14% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, OEG went up by +2.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -28.48% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $0.5986. In addition, Orbital Energy Group, Inc. saw -39.38% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

OEG Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -68.30 for the present operating margin and +18.17 for gross margin. The net margin for Orbital Energy Group, Inc. stands at -58.00. Total capital return value is set at -32.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.74.

Based on Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (OEG), the company’s capital structure generated 14.25 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 12.48. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 9.58 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -263.03 and long-term debt to capital is 11.25.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.12 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for Orbital Energy Group, Inc. is 1.95 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.61.