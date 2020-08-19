On Deck Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) went down by -2.47% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $4.71 and move down -198.1%, while ONDK stocks collected -9.71% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/07/20 that WeissLaw LLP Reminds CNXM and ONDK Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

On Deck Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) Worth an Investment?

On Deck Capital, Inc. (NYSE: ONDK) The 36 Months beta value for ONDK stocks is at 1.71, while 0 of the analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for On Deck Capital, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 5 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $1.42 which is -$0.19 below current price. ONDK currently has a short float of 2.32% and public float of 55.01M with average trading volume of 2.92M shares.

ONDK Market Performance

ONDK stocks went down by -9.71% for the week, with the monthly jump of 102.02% and a quarterly performance of 158.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.41%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.06% for ONDK stocks with the simple moving average of -33.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on On Deck Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ONDK)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONDK stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for ONDK shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for ONDK socks in the upcoming period according to BTIG Research is $24 based on the research report published on May 1, 2020.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ONDK stock at the price of $3, previously predicting the value of $6. The rating they have provided for ONDK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 15, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave “ Equal-Weight” rating to ONDK stocks, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on August 21, 2019.

ONDK Stocks 47.79% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONDK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, On Deck Capital, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -66.45% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 8.28%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.12%, while the shares surge at the distance of +98.94% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +13.67% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ONDK went down by -9.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -64.57% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.4007. In addition, On Deck Capital, Inc. saw -61.84% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

ONDK Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at On Deck Capital, Inc. (ONDK), starting from RRE Ventures GP IV, LLC, who sold 7,062,396 shares at the price of $4.05 back on Feb 21. After this action, Rushing now owns 1,565,000 shares of On Deck Capital, Inc., valued at $28,602,704 with the latest closing price.

ONDK Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +4.55 for the present operating margin and +59.44 for gross margin. The net margin for On Deck Capital, Inc. stands at +6.29. Total capital return value is set at 1.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.66. Equity return holds the value -14.90%, with -3.20% for asset returns.

Based on On Deck Capital, Inc. (ONDK), the company’s capital structure generated 311.22 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 75.68. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 70.14 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.61 and long-term debt to capital is 311.22.