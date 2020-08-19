Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) went down by -1.42% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $20.99 and move down -25.54%, while NWL stocks collected -3.18% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/06/20 that Newell Brands Declares Dividend on Common Stock

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Worth an Investment?

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) The 36 Months beta value for NWL stocks is at 1.09, while 2 of the analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Newell Brands Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 8 rated it as hold and 1 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $17.30 which is $0.58 above current price. NWL currently has a short float of 2.84% and public float of 420.93M with average trading volume of 3.67M shares.

NWL Market Performance

NWL stocks went down by -3.18% for the week, with the monthly jump of 4.04% and a quarterly performance of 32.28%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.16%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.74% for NWL stocks with the simple moving average of 1.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NWL stocks, with Consumer Edge Research repeating the rating for NWL shares by setting it to “Underweight”. The predicted price for NWL socks in the upcoming period according to Consumer Edge Research is $31 based on the research report published on November 11, 2019.

SunTrust, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NWL stock at the price of $25, previously predicting the value of $15. The rating they have provided for NWL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 30, 2019.

Wells Fargo gave “ Outperform” rating to NWL stocks, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on April 17, 2018.

NWL Stocks 2.74% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Newell Brands Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -20.34% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.16%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, while the shares surge at the distance of +1.03% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -4.02% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, NWL went down by -3.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -11.86% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $17.02. In addition, Newell Brands Inc. saw -13.01% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

NWL Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Newell Brands Inc. (NWL), starting from ICAHN BRETT, who bought 9,703 shares at the price of $11.62 back on Mar 13. After this action, Rushing now owns 1,138,908 shares of Newell Brands Inc., valued at $112,791 with the latest closing price.

Hurd Laurel, the Pres., Learning & Development of Newell Brands Inc., bought 4,000 shares at the value of $12.80 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that Hurd Laurel is holding 37,304 shares at the value of $51,200 based on the most recent closing price.

NWL Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +8.31 for the present operating margin and +33.15 for gross margin. The net margin for Newell Brands Inc. stands at +1.92. Total capital return value is set at 6.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.63. Equity return holds the value -25.70%, with -6.90% for asset returns.

Based on Newell Brands Inc. (NWL), the company’s capital structure generated 128.90 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 56.31. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 40.90 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 2.73 and long-term debt to capital is 119.53.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.46 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for Newell Brands Inc. is 5.26 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.