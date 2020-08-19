Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) went up by 35.15% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.65 and move down -314.77%, while MDLY stocks collected 21.47% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/14/20 that Medley Management Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) Worth an Investment?

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE: MDLY) The 36 Months beta value for MDLY stocks is at 1.47, while 0 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Medley Management Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $3.00 which is -$0.88 below current price. MDLY currently has a short float of 7.45% and public float of 5.70M with average trading volume of 725.92K shares.

MDLY Market Performance

MDLY stocks went up by 21.47% for the week, with the monthly jump of 29.26% and a quarterly performance of 130.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -73.14%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.44% for MDLY stocks with the simple moving average of -47.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDLY stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for MDLY shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for MDLY socks in the upcoming period according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $6 based on the research report published on May 15, 2017.

FBR & Co., on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MDLY stock at the price of $9.50, previously predicting the value of $10. The rating they have provided for MDLY stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on March 16, 2017.

Deutsche Bank gave “ Hold” rating to MDLY stocks, setting the target price at $10.50 in the report published on November 17, 2016.

MDLY Stocks 16.08% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Medley Management Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -75.94% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 16.78%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 32.06%, while the shares surge at the distance of +13.79% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +4.54% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, MDLY went up by +21.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -72.56% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $0.7406. In addition, Medley Management Inc. saw -70.33% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

MDLY Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -8.33 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Medley Management Inc. stands at -7.06. Total capital return value is set at -14.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.20. Equity return holds the value 53.10%, with -7.80% for asset returns.