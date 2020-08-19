Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) went down by -1.31% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $14.83 and move down -31.01%, while MAT stocks collected -1.39% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/02/20 that CORRECTING AND REPLACING:/ Mattel Mourns the Passing of Former Chairman and CEO Bryan G. Stockton

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Worth an Investment?

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) The 36 Months beta value for MAT stocks is at 1.67, while 6 of the analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Mattel, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 9 rated it as hold and 1 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $13.11 which is $1.64 above current price. MAT currently has a short float of 6.15% and public float of 345.55M with average trading volume of 3.78M shares.

MAT Market Performance

MAT stocks went down by -1.39% for the week, with the monthly jump of 6.39% and a quarterly performance of 41.15%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.69%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.71% for MAT stocks with the simple moving average of 2.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for MAT shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for MAT socks in the upcoming period according to Jefferies is $13 based on the research report published on June 3, 2020.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAT stock at the price of $11. The rating they have provided for MAT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 17, 2020.

Berenberg gave “Hold” rating to MAT stocks, setting the target price at $9.50 in the report published on April 16, 2020.

MAT Stocks 6.69% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Mattel, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -23.67% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.41%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, while the shares surge at the distance of +0.71% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +4.24% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, MAT went down by -1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -5.19% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $11.40. In addition, Mattel, Inc. saw -16.46% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

MAT Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +1.78 for the present operating margin and +43.09 for gross margin. The net margin for Mattel, Inc. stands at -4.74. Total capital return value is set at 2.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.00. Equity return holds the value -83.80%, with -4.80% for asset returns.

Based on Mattel, Inc. (MAT), the company’s capital structure generated 649.09 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 86.65. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 59.93 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 0.40 and long-term debt to capital is 634.03.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.61 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for Mattel, Inc. is 4.73 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.