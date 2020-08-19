LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) went down by -0.13% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $98.91 and move down -44.52%, while LYB stocks collected -3.67% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/31/20 that LyondellBasell Reports Second Quarter 2020 Earnings

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) Worth an Investment?

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.26 times of increase in earnings at the present.

LYB Market Performance

LYB stocks went down by -3.67% for the week, with the monthly jump of 2.46% and a quarterly performance of 17.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.60%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.43% for LYB stocks with the simple moving average of -5.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LYB stocks, with Vertical Research repeating the rating for LYB shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for LYB socks in the upcoming period according to Vertical Research is $65 based on the research report published on August 17, 2020.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LYB stock at the price of $68. The rating they have provided for LYB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 4, 2020.

Citigroup gave “ Neutral” rating to LYB stocks, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on June 29, 2020.

LYB Stocks 1.79% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -30.81% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.17%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, while the shares surge at the distance of +0.54% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -10.41% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, LYB went down by -3.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -23.70% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $67.50. In addition, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. saw -27.56% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

LYB Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB), starting from Coombs Daniel M, who bought 4,400 shares at the price of $53.28 back on May 04. After this action, Rushing now owns 43,396 shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V., valued at $234,422 with the latest closing price.

Patel Bhavesh V., the Chief Executive Officer of LyondellBasell Industries N.V., bought 4,654 shares at the value of $49.35 during a trade that took place back on Apr 06, which means that Patel Bhavesh V. is holding 207,375 shares at the value of $229,675 based on the most recent closing price.

LYB Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +12.28 for the present operating margin and +15.72 for gross margin. The net margin for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. stands at +9.78. Total capital return value is set at 20.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.15. Equity return holds the value 26.60%, with 6.60% for asset returns.

Based on LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB), the company’s capital structure generated 168.46 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 62.75. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 44.52 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 8.05 and long-term debt to capital is 159.50.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.32 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is 9.21 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.