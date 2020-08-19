Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) went up by 2.83% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $54.69 and move down -95.74%, while LYFT stocks collected -8.84% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported 12 hours ago that Deadlines Are Nearing for Uber and Lyft in California. How They Might Respond.

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Worth an Investment?

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) 24 of the analysts out of 40 who provided ratings for Lyft, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 14 rated it as hold and 1 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $41.19 which is $13.01 above current price. LYFT currently has a short float of 11.62% and public float of 229.50M with average trading volume of 8.65M shares.

LYFT Market Performance

LYFT stocks went down by -8.84% for the week, with the monthly drop of -8.60% and a quarterly performance of -8.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.94%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.93% for LYFT stocks with the simple moving average of -24.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LYFT stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for LYFT shares by setting it to “Mkt Perform”. The predicted price for LYFT socks in the upcoming period according to Raymond James is $4 based on the research report published on July 22, 2020.

Northcoast, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LYFT stock at the price of $4. The rating they have provided for LYFT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 14, 2020.

BTIG Research gave “Buy” rating to LYFT stocks, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on June 11, 2020.

LYFT Stocks -12.82% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Lyft, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -48.91% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.20%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.51%, while the shares sank at the distance of -8.36% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -31.82% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, LYFT went down by -8.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -32.58% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $29.89. In addition, Lyft, Inc. saw -35.05% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

LYFT Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Lyft, Inc. (LYFT), starting from Wilderotter Mary Agnes, who sold 559 shares at the price of $30.85 back on May 20. After this action, Rushing now owns 14,699 shares of Lyft, Inc., valued at $17,245 with the latest closing price.

Makavy Ran I., the EVP and Chief Product Officer of Lyft, Inc., sold 15,000 shares at the value of $40.63 during a trade that took place back on Feb 26, which means that Makavy Ran I. is holding 568,678 shares at the value of $609,518 based on the most recent closing price.

LYFT Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -74.74 for the present operating margin and +22.22 for gross margin. The net margin for Lyft, Inc. stands at -71.97. Total capital return value is set at -96.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -94.34. Equity return holds the value -61.60%, with -29.80% for asset returns.

Based on Lyft, Inc. (LYFT), the company’s capital structure generated 16.69 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 14.30.