Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) went down by -0.43% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $12.08 and move down -3.42%, while LXP stocks collected 0.17% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/14/20 that Lexington Realty Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of $400 Million of Senior Notes

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Worth an Investment?

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.12 times of increase in earnings at the present.

LXP Market Performance

LXP stocks went up by 0.17% for the week, with the monthly jump of 12.09% and a quarterly performance of 29.20%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.08%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.53% for LXP stocks with the simple moving average of 10.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LXP stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for LXP shares by setting it to “In-line”. The predicted price for LXP socks in the upcoming period according to Evercore ISI is $11.50 based on the research report published on June 8, 2020.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LXP stock at the price of $10.50, previously predicting the value of $11.50. The rating they have provided for LXP stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 8, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave “ Market Perform” rating to LXP stocks, setting the target price at $10.50 in the report published on August 26, 2019.

LXP Stocks 7.02% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Lexington Realty Trust was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -3.31% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.52%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, while the shares surge at the distance of +8.15% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +9.06% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, LXP went up by +0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +7.35% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $11.55. In addition, Lexington Realty Trust saw 9.98% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

LXP Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Lexington Realty Trust (LXP), starting from Johnson Lara Sweeney, who sold 28,271 shares at the price of $11.12 back on Nov 26. After this action, Rushing now owns 362,413 shares of Lexington Realty Trust, valued at $314,376 with the latest closing price.

LXP Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +12.40 for the present operating margin and +41.90 for gross margin. The net margin for Lexington Realty Trust stands at +85.65. Total capital return value is set at 1.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.81. Equity return holds the value 16.00%, with 8.00% for asset returns.

Based on Lexington Realty Trust (LXP), the company’s capital structure generated 79.26 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 44.21. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 42.49 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.61 and long-term debt to capital is 79.14.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 11.84 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for Lexington Realty Trust is 9.98 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.11.