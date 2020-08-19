Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) went down by -0.27% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $96.32 and move down -52.21%, while LW stocks collected -1.45% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/28/20 that Lamb Weston Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2020 Results; Provides Update for First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Worth an Investment?

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.44 times of increase in earnings at the present.

LW Market Performance

LW stocks went down by -1.45% for the week, with the monthly drop of -2.65% and a quarterly performance of 13.28%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.75%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.09% for LW stocks with the simple moving average of -12.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LW stocks, with BofA/Merrill repeating the rating for LW shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for LW socks in the upcoming period according to BofA/Merrill is $19 based on the research report published on March 19, 2020.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LW stock at the price of $96. The rating they have provided for LW stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 23, 2020.

Stifel gave “ Hold” rating to LW stocks, setting the target price at $92 in the report published on January 6, 2020.

LW Stocks -2.48% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -34.30% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.30%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, while the shares sank at the distance of -4.03% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -15.15% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, LW went down by -1.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -18.91% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $63.85. In addition, Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. saw -26.44% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

LW Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW), starting from NIBLOCK ROBERT A, who bought 2,500 shares at the price of $59.70 back on Jul 30. After this action, Rushing now owns 4,320 shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc., valued at $149,250 with the latest closing price.

Smith Michael Jared, the Senior Vice President of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc., sold 5,500 shares at the value of $91.22 during a trade that took place back on Jan 21, which means that Smith Michael Jared is holding 59,505 shares at the value of $501,727 based on the most recent closing price.

LW Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +14.69 for the present operating margin and +23.61 for gross margin. The net margin for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. stands at +9.65. Equity return holds the value 182.10%, with 9.90% for asset returns.