Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $58.70 and move down -26.59%, while NUE stocks collected 2.11% of gains with the last five trading sessions.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) Worth an Investment?

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.70 times of increase in earnings at the present.

NUE Market Performance

NUE stocks went up by 2.11% for the week, with the monthly jump of 13.93% and a quarterly performance of 14.75%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.09%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.81% for NUE stocks with the simple moving average of 2.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NUE stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for NUE shares by setting it to “Hold”. The predicted price for NUE socks in the upcoming period according to Argus is $6 based on the research report published on August 11, 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NUE stock at the price of $6. The rating they have provided for NUE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 15, 2020.

Goldman gave “ Buy” rating to NUE stocks, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on March 30, 2020.

NUE Stocks 8.99% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Nucor Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -21.01% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.49%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, while the shares surge at the distance of +10.69% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +1.93% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, NUE went up by +2.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -13.89% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $44.05. In addition, Nucor Corporation saw -17.61% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

NUE Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Nucor Corporation (NUE), starting from Topalian Leon J, who sold 9,389 shares at the price of $43.18 back on Jul 28. After this action, Rushing now owns 110,577 shares of Nucor Corporation, valued at $405,431 with the latest closing price.

NAPOLITAN RAYMOND S JR, the Executive Vice President of Nucor Corporation, sold 16,932 shares at the value of $43.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that NAPOLITAN RAYMOND S JR is holding 128,382 shares at the value of $728,109 based on the most recent closing price.

NUE Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +8.56 for the present operating margin and +11.86 for gross margin. The net margin for Nucor Corporation stands at +5.60. Total capital return value is set at 13.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.79. Equity return holds the value 4.90%, with 2.80% for asset returns.

Based on Nucor Corporation (NUE), the company’s capital structure generated 43.21 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 30.17. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 24.40 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 12.29 and long-term debt to capital is 42.15.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.90 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for Nucor Corporation is 9.16 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.34.