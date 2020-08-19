Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) went down by -0.51% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $16.75 and move down -6.28%, while HBI stocks collected -1.19% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/31/20 that HanesBrands Reports Inducement Equity Awards for New Chief Executive Officer Pursuant to NYSE Rule 303A.08

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Worth an Investment?

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.93 times of increase in earnings at the present.

HBI Market Performance

HBI stocks went down by -1.19% for the week, with the monthly jump of 12.73% and a quarterly performance of 70.19%, while its annual performance rate touched 14.20%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.88% for HBI stocks with the simple moving average of 25.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HBI stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for HBI shares by setting it to “Overweight”. The predicted price for HBI socks in the upcoming period according to Barclays is $18 based on the research report published on July 31, 2020.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HBI stock at the price of $20. The rating they have provided for HBI stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on July 15, 2020.

BofA Securities gave “ Neutral” rating to HBI stocks, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on July 15, 2020.

HBI Stocks 20.93% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Hanesbrands Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -5.94% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.96%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, while the shares surge at the distance of +13.54% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +19.30% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, HBI went down by -1.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +3.62% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $14.84. In addition, Hanesbrands Inc. saw 6.13% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

HBI Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI), starting from Upchurch W Howard Jr, who sold 93,261 shares at the price of $16.14 back on Oct 22. After this action, Rushing now owns 427,229 shares of Hanesbrands Inc., valued at $1,505,484 with the latest closing price.

HBI Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +13.74 for the present operating margin and +39.91 for gross margin. The net margin for Hanesbrands Inc. stands at +8.62. Total capital return value is set at 18.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.84. Equity return holds the value 47.10%, with 6.70% for asset returns.

Based on Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI), the company’s capital structure generated 315.09 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 75.91. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 52.98 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 5.25 and long-term debt to capital is 292.35.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.29 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for Hanesbrands Inc. is 8.26 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.