Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) went down by -2.59% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $40.90 and move down -153.09%, while DK stocks collected 5.97% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/13/20 that Delek US and Delek Logistics Announce Elimination of Incentive Distribution Rights

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Worth an Investment?

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) The 36 Months beta value for DK stocks is at 1.95, while 2 of the analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Delek US Holdings, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 2 as overweight, 10 rated it as hold and 2 as sell. DK currently has a short float of 10.02% and public float of 71.79M with average trading volume of 1.46M shares.

DK Market Performance

DK stocks went up by 5.97% for the week, with the monthly drop of -7.92% and a quarterly performance of -20.35%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.90%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.98% for DK stocks with the simple moving average of -31.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DK stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for DK shares by setting it to “Sector Underperform”. The predicted price for DK socks in the upcoming period according to Scotiabank is $14 based on the research report published on August 6, 2020.

Tudor Pickering, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DK stock at the price of $17. The rating they have provided for DK stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 9, 2020.

Goldman gave “ Neutral” rating to DK stocks, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on May 20, 2020.

DK Stocks -7.84% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Delek US Holdings, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -60.49% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.28%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.47%, while the shares sank at the distance of -13.16% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -32.02% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, DK went up by +5.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -59.55% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $16.71. In addition, Delek US Holdings, Inc. saw -51.80% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

DK Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK), starting from ICAHN CARL C, who bought 270,000 shares at the price of $11.39 back on Mar 19. After this action, Rushing now owns 10,539,880 shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc., valued at $3,075,300 with the latest closing price.

ICAHN CARL C, the 10% Owner of Delek US Holdings, Inc., bought 839,400 shares at the value of $10.42 during a trade that took place back on Mar 18, which means that ICAHN CARL C is holding 10,269,880 shares at the value of $8,746,548 based on the most recent closing price.

DK Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +4.78 for the present operating margin and +7.98 for gross margin. The net margin for Delek US Holdings, Inc. stands at +3.28. Total capital return value is set at 11.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.45. Equity return holds the value -9.40%, with -2.20% for asset returns.

Based on Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK), the company’s capital structure generated 135.14 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 57.47. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 32.10 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 3.35 and long-term debt to capital is 130.53.

EBITDA value lies at +249.60 M with total debt to EBITDA carrying the value of 3.03. The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.43 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for Delek US Holdings, Inc. is 13.29 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.