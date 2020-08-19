YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) went up by 0.36% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $4.79 and move down -12.97%, while YRCW stocks collected 5.61% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/13/20 that Holland Earns Two 2020 Logistics Management Quest for Quality Awards

YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) Worth an Investment?

YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) The 36 Months beta value for YRCW stocks is at 3.32, while 1 of the analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for YRC Worldwide Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 2 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $8.00 which is -$4.24 below current price. YRCW currently has a short float of 4.86% and public float of 49.28M with average trading volume of 3.47M shares.

YRCW Market Performance

YRCW stocks went up by 5.61% for the week, with the monthly jump of 62.88% and a quarterly performance of 200.35%, while its annual performance rate touched 61.64%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 33.26% for YRCW stocks with the simple moving average of 77.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YRCW stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for YRCW shares by setting it to “Hold”. The predicted price for YRCW socks in the upcoming period according to Stifel is $40 based on the research report published on November 9, 2018.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YRCW stock at the price of $13. The rating they have provided for YRCW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 22, 2018.

Stifel gave “Buy” rating to YRCW stocks, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on August 3, 2018.

YRCW Stocks 58.08% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YRCW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, YRC Worldwide Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -11.59% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 9.47%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 7.54%, while the shares surge at the distance of +56.27% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +77.94% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, YRCW went up by +5.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +26.42% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $3.25. In addition, YRC Worldwide Inc. saw 66.08% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

YRCW Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +0.22 for the present operating margin and +0.22 for gross margin. The net margin for YRC Worldwide Inc. stands at -2.13. Total capital return value is set at 1.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.12. Equity return holds the value 14.90%, with -3.40% for asset returns.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.25 with debt to enterprise value settled at 1.02. The receivables turnover for YRC Worldwide Inc. is 10.42 with the total asset turnover at the value of 2.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.