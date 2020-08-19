Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) went up by 0.97% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $123.00 and move down -6.76%, while MTCH stocks collected -0.25% of loss with the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 08/15/20 that In Battle Royale against Apple, Spotify and Match Group throw support behind ‘Fortnite’-developer Epic Games

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Worth an Investment?

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 53.07 times of increase in earnings at the present.

MTCH Market Performance

MTCH stocks went down by -0.25% for the week, with the monthly jump of 18.57% and a quarterly performance of 34.40%, while its annual performance rate touched 38.94%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.04% for MTCH stocks with the simple moving average of 41.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTCH stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MTCH shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for MTCH socks in the upcoming period according to Goldman is $86 based on the research report published on July 8, 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTCH stock at the price of $100. The rating they have provided for MTCH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 7, 2020.

SunTrust gave “Buy” rating to MTCH stocks, setting the target price at $115 in the report published on June 23, 2020.

MTCH Stocks 15.11% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Match Group, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -6.33% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.39%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, while the shares surge at the distance of +22.66% for the moving average in the last 20 days.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, MTCH went down by -0.25%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $107.70. In addition, Match Group, Inc. saw 40.31% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

MTCH Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Match Group, Inc. (MTCH), starting from Sine Jared F., who sold 30,762 shares at the price of $119.48 back on Aug 14. After this action, Rushing now owns 0 shares of Match Group, Inc., valued at $3,675,474 with the latest closing price.

Sine Jared F., the Chief Legal Officer of Match Group, Inc., sold 37,119 shares at the value of $117.53 during a trade that took place back on Aug 13, which means that Sine Jared F. is holding 0 shares at the value of $4,362,466 based on the most recent closing price.