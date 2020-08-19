Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) went up by 0.09% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $110.00 and move down -7.12%, while KEYS stocks collected 3.93% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 12 hours ago that Keysight Enables Telecommunications Technology Association to Support Growing 5G Device Ecosystem in Korea

KEYS Market Performance

KEYS stocks went up by 3.93% for the week, with the monthly jump of 4.92% and a quarterly performance of 6.97%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.53%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.40% for KEYS stocks with the simple moving average of 4.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KEYS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for KEYS shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for KEYS socks in the upcoming period according to Goldman is $120 based on the research report published on August 13, 2020.

Edward Jones, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KEYS stock at the price of $120. The rating they have provided for KEYS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 4, 2020.

JP Morgan gave “ Overweight” rating to KEYS stocks, setting the target price at $127 in the report published on June 1, 2020.

KEYS Stocks 2.94% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KEYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Keysight Technologies, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -6.65% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.98%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, while the shares surge at the distance of +4.33% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -0.17% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, KEYS went up by +3.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +1.76% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $99.52. In addition, Keysight Technologies, Inc. saw 0.06% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

KEYS Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS), starting from Nersesian Ronald S., who sold 30,000 shares at the price of $105.68 back on Jun 22. After this action, Rushing now owns 266,975 shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc., valued at $3,170,400 with the latest closing price.

WALLACE Mark ADAM, the SVP of Keysight Technologies, Inc., sold 3,429 shares at the value of $106.81 during a trade that took place back on May 28, which means that WALLACE Mark ADAM is holding 62,982 shares at the value of $366,241 based on the most recent closing price.

KEYS Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +16.48 for the present operating margin and +59.49 for gross margin. The net margin for Keysight Technologies, Inc. stands at +14.43. Total capital return value is set at 15.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.58. Equity return holds the value 19.40%, with 8.90% for asset returns.

Based on Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS), the company’s capital structure generated 59.65 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 37.36. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 27.06 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 8.86 and long-term debt to capital is 59.65.

EBITDA value lies at +180.00 M with total debt to EBITDA carrying the value of 1.77. The value for Enterprise to Sales is 4.52 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for Keysight Technologies, Inc. is 6.51 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.21.