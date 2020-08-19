eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) went up by 1.73% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $152.19 and move down -99.51%, while EHTH stocks collected -0.86% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/29/20 that 55% of Medicare Beneficiaries Now Express Low Confidence in Government Response to Coronavirus, eHealth Survey Finds

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Worth an Investment?

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.13 times of increase in earnings at the present.

EHTH Market Performance

EHTH stocks went down by -0.86% for the week, with the monthly drop of -31.80% and a quarterly performance of -38.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.89%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.60% for EHTH stocks with the simple moving average of -27.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EHTH stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for EHTH shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for EHTH socks in the upcoming period according to Citigroup is $135 based on the research report published on July 14, 2020.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EHTH stock at the price of $108. The rating they have provided for EHTH stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on July 1, 2020.

Barclays gave “Overweight” rating to EHTH stocks, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on April 16, 2020.

EHTH Stocks -20.32% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EHTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, eHealth, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -49.88% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.33%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.44%, while the shares sank at the distance of -31.72% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -28.58% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, EHTH went down by -0.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +10.49% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $78.18. In addition, eHealth, Inc. saw -20.61% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

EHTH Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at eHealth, Inc. (EHTH), starting from Morelock Phillip A, who bought 950 shares at the price of $78.29 back on Aug 07. After this action, Rushing now owns 30,376 shares of eHealth, Inc., valued at $74,376 with the latest closing price.

Flanders Scott N, the Chief Executive Officer of eHealth, Inc., bought 32,752 shares at the value of $73.63 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that Flanders Scott N is holding 703,024 shares at the value of $2,411,382 based on the most recent closing price.

EHTH Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +20.84 for the present operating margin. The net margin for eHealth, Inc. stands at +13.21. Total capital return value is set at 24.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.38. Equity return holds the value 12.30%, with 9.70% for asset returns.

Based on eHealth, Inc. (EHTH), the company’s capital structure generated 7.41 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 6.90.