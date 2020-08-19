Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) went up by 10.24% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $9.40 and move down -7.31%, while AKTS stocks collected 3.11% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Akoustis Announces Industry’s First 6.5 GHz XBAW Filter for Emerging WiFi 6E

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Worth an Investment?

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) The 36 Months beta value for AKTS stocks is at 1.70, while 6 of the analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $10.50 which is $1.41 above current price. AKTS currently has a short float of 25.97% and public float of 31.46M with average trading volume of 546.61K shares.

AKTS Market Performance

AKTS stocks went up by 3.11% for the week, with the monthly drop of -6.25% and a quarterly performance of 3.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 23.83%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.49% for AKTS stocks with the simple moving average of 15.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKTS stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for AKTS shares by setting it to “Market Perform”. The predicted price for AKTS socks in the upcoming period according to Northland Capital is $7.40 based on the research report published on September 18, 2019.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AKTS stock at the price of $7.40. The rating they have provided for AKTS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 10, 2019.

Craig Hallum gave “Buy” rating to AKTS stocks, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on May 13, 2019.

AKTS Stocks 8.35% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Akoustis Technologies, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -6.77% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.32%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, while the shares surge at the distance of +5.33% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +4.17% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, AKTS went up by +5.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +3.16% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $8.03. In addition, Akoustis Technologies, Inc. saw -0.63% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

AKTS Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS), starting from Aichele David, who sold 1,900 shares at the price of $7.82 back on Aug 11. After this action, Rushing now owns 169,921 shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc., valued at $14,858 with the latest closing price.

McMahon Jeffrey, the Director of Akoustis Technologies, Inc., sold 20,000 shares at the value of $8.04 during a trade that took place back on Jul 22, which means that McMahon Jeffrey is holding 514,338 shares at the value of $160,800 based on the most recent closing price.

AKTS Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -1906.93 for the present operating margin and -139.78 for gross margin. The net margin for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. stands at -2026.89. Total capital return value is set at -79.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -84.19. Equity return holds the value -99.50%, with -57.20% for asset returns.

Based on Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS), the company’s capital structure generated 70.18 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 41.24. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 37.99 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -9.53 and long-term debt to capital is 70.18.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 153.65 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is 4.51 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.89.