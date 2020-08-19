T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) went up by 0.65% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.21 and move down -108.44%, while TTOO stocks collected -17.65% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/11/20 that T2 Biosystems Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

TTOO Market Performance

TTOO stocks went down by -17.65% for the week, with the monthly drop of -15.85% and a quarterly performance of 90.78%, while its annual performance rate touched 73.03%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.67% for TTOO stocks with the simple moving average of 37.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTOO stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for TTOO shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for TTOO socks in the upcoming period according to Janney is $8 based on the research report published on November 26, 2019.

Alliance Global Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TTOO stock at the price of $8. The rating they have provided for TTOO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 1, 2019.

Janney gave “ Neutral” rating to TTOO stocks, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on July 31, 2019.

TTOO Stocks 1.30% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTOO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, T2 Biosystems, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -52.02% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 9.51%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 8.90%, while the shares sank at the distance of -11.49% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +14.93% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, TTOO went down by -17.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -37.14% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.6400. In addition, T2 Biosystems, Inc. saw 31.62% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

TTOO Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at T2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO), starting from Sprague John M, who sold 4,166 shares at the price of $0.82 back on Feb 24. After this action, Rushing now owns 22,222 shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc., valued at $3,416 with the latest closing price.

Barclay Alec, the SVP, Operations of T2 Biosystems, Inc., sold 5,808 shares at the value of $0.82 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Barclay Alec is holding 46,294 shares at the value of $4,763 based on the most recent closing price.

TTOO Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -624.57 for the present operating margin and -101.12 for gross margin. The net margin for T2 Biosystems, Inc. stands at -707.93. Equity return holds the value 299.10%, with -128.40% for asset returns.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 10.67 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for T2 Biosystems, Inc. is 3.62 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.31.