JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) went down by -0.72% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $21.65 and move down -95.93%, while JBLU stocks collected -5.64% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that JetBlue and Marcus by Goldman Sachs(R) Announce Broader Availability of MarcusPay(TM) — An Option for Customers to Pay Over Time

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) Worth an Investment?

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) The 36 Months beta value for JBLU stocks is at 1.39, while 4 of the analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for JetBlue Airways Corporation stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 10 rated it as hold and 2 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $12.07 which is $1.03 above current price. JBLU currently has a short float of 7.06% and public float of 270.11M with average trading volume of 16.17M shares.

JBLU Market Performance

JBLU stocks went down by -5.64% for the week, with the monthly jump of 4.94% and a quarterly performance of 23.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.75%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.84% for JBLU stocks with the simple moving average of -21.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JBLU stocks, with Seaport Global Securities repeating the rating for JBLU shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for JBLU socks in the upcoming period according to Seaport Global Securities is $18 based on the research report published on June 17, 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JBLU stock at the price of $11. The rating they have provided for JBLU stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on June 10, 2020.

BofA/Merrill gave “ Neutral” rating to JBLU stocks, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on June 8, 2020.

JBLU Stocks -0.37% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBLU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, JetBlue Airways Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -48.96% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.62%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.34%, while the shares surge at the distance of +4.54% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -29.12% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, JBLU went down by -5.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -42.75% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $10.77. In addition, JetBlue Airways Corporation saw -40.97% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

JBLU Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU), starting from Laurence Scott M, who sold 8,409 shares at the price of $10.81 back on Aug 06. After this action, Rushing now owns 0 shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation, valued at $90,866 with the latest closing price.

Nelson Brandon, the General Counsel Corp Sec of JetBlue Airways Corporation, sold 3,000 shares at the value of $9.81 during a trade that took place back on May 29, which means that Nelson Brandon is holding 2,441 shares at the value of $29,430 based on the most recent closing price.

JBLU Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +10.12 for the present operating margin and +13.70 for gross margin. The net margin for JetBlue Airways Corporation stands at +7.03. Total capital return value is set at 11.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.20. Equity return holds the value -5.30%, with -1.90% for asset returns.

Based on JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU), the company’s capital structure generated 65.68 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 39.64. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 26.45 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 10.37 and long-term debt to capital is 55.84.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.92 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for JetBlue Airways Corporation is 36.62 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.