Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) went down by -1.63% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $1.68 and move down -38.84%, while INFI stocks collected 3.42% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/30/20 that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Provides Company Update and Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Worth an Investment?

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) The 36 Months beta value for INFI stocks is at 1.91, while 3 of the analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 1 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $2.50 which is -$1.21 below current price. INFI currently has a short float of 0.18% and public float of 55.29M with average trading volume of 723.71K shares.

INFI Market Performance

INFI stocks went up by 3.42% for the week, with the monthly jump of 37.42% and a quarterly performance of 22.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.42%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.06% for INFI stocks with the simple moving average of 15.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INFI stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for INFI shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for INFI socks in the upcoming period according to Oppenheimer is $246 based on the research report published on June 27, 2019.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INFI stock at the price of $3. The rating they have provided for INFI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 4, 2019.

Wells Fargo gave “ Market Perform” rating to INFI stocks, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on November 12, 2018.

INFI Stocks 29.51% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -27.98% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.14%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 6.10%, while the shares surge at the distance of +38.92% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +29.93% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, INFI went up by +3.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +16.35% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $0.9923. In addition, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. saw 26.04% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

INFI Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -1497.67 for the present operating margin and -146.87 for gross margin. The net margin for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stands at -1543.36. Total capital return value is set at -99.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -102.59.

Based on Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INFI), the company’s capital structure generated 413.32 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 80.52. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 65.15 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -17.82 and long-term debt to capital is 408.39.