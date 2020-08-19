iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) went up by 18.20% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $217.58 and move down -4.96%, while IRTC stocks collected -3.50% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 9 hours ago that iRhythm Technologies Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Worth an Investment?

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC) The 36 Months beta value for IRTC stocks is at 1.46, while 8 of the analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $195.00 which is -$3.13 below current price. IRTC currently has a short float of 14.02% and public float of 27.13M with average trading volume of 397.72K shares.

IRTC Market Performance

IRTC stocks went down by -3.50% for the week, with the monthly jump of 48.43% and a quarterly performance of 42.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 134.68%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 33.46% for IRTC stocks with the simple moving average of 111.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRTC stocks, with Colliers Securities repeating the rating for IRTC shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for IRTC socks in the upcoming period according to Colliers Securities is $12 based on the research report published on August 7, 2020.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IRTC stock at the price of $200. The rating they have provided for IRTC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 5, 2020.

Citigroup gave “Buy” rating to IRTC stocks, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on March 5, 2020.

IRTC Stocks 56.89% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, iRhythm Technologies, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -4.72% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 7.48%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.43%, while the shares surge at the distance of +69.69% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +75.64% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, IRTC went up by +12.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +194.88% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $159.47. In addition, iRhythm Technologies, Inc. saw 157.57% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

IRTC Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC), starting from King Kevin M, who sold 59,622 shares at the price of $180.10 back on Aug 12. After this action, Rushing now owns 229,770 shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc., valued at $10,737,842 with the latest closing price.

Day Mark J., the EVP, Research & Development of iRhythm Technologies, Inc., sold 5,000 shares at the value of $183.67 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Day Mark J. is holding 37,979 shares at the value of $918,327 based on the most recent closing price.

IRTC Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -25.52 for the present operating margin and +75.54 for gross margin. The net margin for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. stands at -25.43. Total capital return value is set at -30.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.77. Equity return holds the value -50.00%, with -22.20% for asset returns.

Based on iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC), the company’s capital structure generated 94.97 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 48.71. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 42.00 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -33.33 and long-term debt to capital is 87.69.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 7.96 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is 9.36 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.32.