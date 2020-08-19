Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) went down by -2.98% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $49.42 and move down -6.72%, while RUN stocks collected 9.30% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Sunrun, Vivint Solar Announce Stock Purchase Agreement Between Coatue and Blackstone Affiliate

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Worth an Investment?

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) The 36 Months beta value for RUN stocks is at 1.80, while 8 of the analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Sunrun Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $49.83 which is $3.52 above current price. RUN currently has a short float of 14.81% and public float of 116.76M with average trading volume of 3.93M shares.

RUN Market Performance

RUN stocks went up by 9.30% for the week, with the monthly jump of 20.60% and a quarterly performance of 198.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 193.66%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.63% for RUN stocks with the simple moving average of 142.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RUN stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for RUN shares by setting it to “Overweight”. The predicted price for RUN socks in the upcoming period according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $32 based on the research report published on July 13, 2020.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RUN stock at the price of $32. The rating they have provided for RUN stocks is “Sector Weight” according to the report published on February 19, 2020.

JP Morgan gave “Overweight” rating to RUN stocks, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on January 16, 2020.

RUN Stocks 48.01% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Sunrun Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -6.29% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 7.72%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 7.00%, while the shares surge at the distance of +18.80% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +135.79% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, RUN went up by +9.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +198.01% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $43.00. In addition, Sunrun Inc. saw 235.34% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

RUN Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Sunrun Inc. (RUN), starting from Jurich Lynn Michelle, who sold 41,667 shares at the price of $47.04 back on Aug 07. After this action, Rushing now owns 3,035,640 shares of Sunrun Inc., valued at $1,959,934 with the latest closing price.

Jurich Lynn Michelle, the Chief Executive Officer of Sunrun Inc., sold 100,000 shares at the value of $40.20 during a trade that took place back on Jul 22, which means that Jurich Lynn Michelle is holding 3,035,640 shares at the value of $4,019,760 based on the most recent closing price.

RUN Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -25.39 for the present operating margin and +22.85 for gross margin. The net margin for Sunrun Inc. stands at +3.07. Total capital return value is set at -5.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.80. Equity return holds the value 0.00%, with 0.00% for asset returns.

Based on Sunrun Inc. (RUN), the company’s capital structure generated 276.02 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 73.41. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 42.64 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -1.25 and long-term debt to capital is 269.15.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 5.46 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for Sunrun Inc. is 11.20 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.