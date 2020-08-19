Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) went up by 2.16% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $33.52 and move down -4.2%, while SPT stocks collected 18.40% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/17/20 that Sprout Social Announces Closing of Follow-on Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Worth an Investment?

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) 7 of the analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Sprout Social, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $35.29 which is $3.12 above current price. SPT currently has a short float of 5.82% and public float of 37.25M with average trading volume of 654.05K shares.

SPT Market Performance

SPT stocks went up by 18.40% for the week, with the monthly jump of 10.93% and a quarterly performance of 22.93%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.08% for SPT stocks with the simple moving average of 50.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPT stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for SPT shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for SPT socks in the upcoming period according to BTIG Research is $40 based on the research report published on June 9, 2020.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPT stock at the price of $33. The rating they have provided for SPT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 2, 2020.

William Blair gave “Outperform” rating to SPT stocks, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on January 7, 2020.

SPT Stocks 14.29% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Sprout Social, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -4.03% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 7.49%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 8.93%, while the shares surge at the distance of +12.13% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +3.61% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, SPT went up by +18.40%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $29.14. In addition, Sprout Social, Inc. saw 100.44% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

SPT Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Sprout Social, Inc. (SPT), starting from Kreuziger Jason, who sold 1,725,000 shares at the price of $27.50 back on Aug 17. After this action, Rushing now owns 8,660,418 shares of Sprout Social, Inc., valued at $47,437,500 with the latest closing price.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, the 10% Owner of Sprout Social, Inc., sold 1,725,000 shares at the value of $27.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC is holding 8,660,418 shares at the value of $47,437,500 based on the most recent closing price.

SPT Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -46.02 for the present operating margin and +72.59 for gross margin. The net margin for Sprout Social, Inc. stands at -45.57. Total capital return value is set at -54.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -54.41. Equity return holds the value -264.40%, with -35.70% for asset returns.

Based on Sprout Social, Inc. (SPT), the company’s capital structure generated 16.02 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 13.81. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 10.83 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -175.07 and long-term debt to capital is 14.20.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 6.52 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for Sprout Social, Inc. is 9.49 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.52.