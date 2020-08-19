W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) went down by -1.67% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $6.10 and move down -158.47%, while WTI stocks collected -7.45% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/05/20 that W&T Offshore Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Worth an Investment?

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.29 times of increase in earnings at the present.

WTI Market Performance

WTI stocks went down by -7.45% for the week, with the monthly drop of -2.88% and a quarterly performance of -8.17%, while its annual performance rate touched -49.14%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.66% for WTI stocks with the simple moving average of -26.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WTI stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for WTI shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for WTI socks in the upcoming period according to ROTH Capital is $3 based on the research report published on April 17, 2020.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WTI stock at the price of $2, previously predicting the value of $8. The rating they have provided for WTI stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 9, 2020.

Stifel gave “Buy” rating to WTI stocks, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on March 8, 2019.

WTI Stocks -5.92% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, W&T Offshore, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -61.31% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.08%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.97%, while the shares sank at the distance of -11.28% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -37.40% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, WTI went down by -7.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -41.44% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $2.41. In addition, W&T Offshore, Inc. saw -57.55% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

WTI Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI), starting from KROHN TRACY W, who bought 190,849 shares at the price of $2.15 back on Jul 09. After this action, Rushing now owns 47,582,308 shares of W&T Offshore, Inc., valued at $410,306 with the latest closing price.

KROHN TRACY W, the Chairman, CEO & President of W&T Offshore, Inc., bought 346,358 shares at the value of $2.15 during a trade that took place back on Jul 08, which means that KROHN TRACY W is holding 47,391,459 shares at the value of $744,670 based on the most recent closing price.

WTI Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +22.16 for the present operating margin and +32.46 for gross margin. The net margin for W&T Offshore, Inc. stands at +13.59. Total capital return value is set at 30.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.57. Equity return holds the value -66.40%, with 14.60% for asset returns.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.76 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for W&T Offshore, Inc. is 5.48 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.