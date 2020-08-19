International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) went down by -1.06% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $47.64 and move down -31.46%, while IP stocks collected -2.11% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/30/20 that International Paper Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Worth an Investment?

International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.57 times of increase in earnings at the present.

IP Market Performance

IP stocks went down by -2.11% for the week, with the monthly drop of -0.30% and a quarterly performance of 13.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.83%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.11% for IP stocks with the simple moving average of -5.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IP stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for IP shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for IP socks in the upcoming period according to BofA Securities is $150 based on the research report published on July 16, 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IP stock at the price of $29. The rating they have provided for IP stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on June 15, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave “Neutral” rating to IP stocks, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on February 14, 2020.

IP Stocks 1.55% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, International Paper Company was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -23.93% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.66%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, while the shares sank at the distance of -1.01% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -8.69% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, IP went down by -2.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -17.03% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $36.18. In addition, International Paper Company saw -21.30% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

IP Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at International Paper Company (IP), starting from Hamic William Thomas, who sold 4,000 shares at the price of $32.41 back on Mar 18. After this action, Rushing now owns 14,841 shares of International Paper Company, valued at $129,626 with the latest closing price.

Young Ray G, the Director of International Paper Company, bought 5,000 shares at the value of $32.09 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that Young Ray G is holding 7,000 shares at the value of $160,425 based on the most recent closing price.

IP Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +11.07 for the present operating margin and +26.16 for gross margin. The net margin for International Paper Company stands at +5.47. Total capital return value is set at 12.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.00. Equity return holds the value 8.70%, with 1.90% for asset returns.

Based on International Paper Company (IP), the company’s capital structure generated 187.00 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 65.16. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 43.09 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 3.37 and long-term debt to capital is 128.37.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.44 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for International Paper Company is 5.90 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.