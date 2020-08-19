Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) went down by -2.96% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $16.29 and move down -77.64%, while TEN stocks collected 1.10% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/06/20 that Tenneco Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Worth an Investment?

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) The 36 Months beta value for TEN stocks is at 2.98, while 1 of the analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Tenneco Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 4 rated it as hold and 1 as sell. TEN currently has a short float of 9.96% and public float of 59.55M with average trading volume of 1.56M shares.

TEN Market Performance

TEN stocks went up by 1.10% for the week, with the monthly jump of 20.66% and a quarterly performance of 86.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.82%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.63% for TEN stocks with the simple moving average of 7.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TEN shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for TEN socks in the upcoming period according to JP Morgan is $5 based on the research report published on April 2, 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TEN stock at the price of $2. The rating they have provided for TEN stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on March 30, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave “ Equal-Weight” rating to TEN stocks, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on August 14, 2019.

TEN Stocks 14.30% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Tenneco Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -43.69% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 7.68%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 7.34%, while the shares surge at the distance of +20.03% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -26.99% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, TEN went up by +1.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -27.16% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $8.37. In addition, Tenneco Inc. saw -30.00% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

TEN Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Tenneco Inc. (TEN), starting from Usitalo Scott, who bought 5,000 shares at the price of $7.92 back on Aug 07. After this action, Rushing now owns 21,351 shares of Tenneco Inc., valued at $39,600 with the latest closing price.

FREYMAN THOMAS C, the Director of Tenneco Inc., bought 30,000 shares at the value of $7.70 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that FREYMAN THOMAS C is holding 67,932 shares at the value of $231,000 based on the most recent closing price.

TEN Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +3.38 for the present operating margin and +11.03 for gross margin. The net margin for Tenneco Inc. stands at -1.91. Total capital return value is set at 7.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.74. Equity return holds the value -162.50%, with -11.20% for asset returns.

Based on Tenneco Inc. (TEN), the company’s capital structure generated 413.19 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 80.51. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 44.52 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.80 and long-term debt to capital is 393.40.

EBITDA value lies at -111.00 M with total debt to EBITDA carrying the value of 4.40. The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.39 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The receivables turnover for Tenneco Inc. is 6.83 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.