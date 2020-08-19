NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) went down by -0.75% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $65.38 and move down -59.46%, while NTAP stocks collected -5.90% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 08/13/20 that Cisco Slides on Weak Outlook, Dragging Down Other Enterprise IT Stocks

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Worth an Investment?

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.59 times of increase in earnings at the present.

NTAP Market Performance

NTAP stocks went down by -5.90% for the week, with the monthly drop of -9.19% and a quarterly performance of -8.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.78%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.19% for NTAP stocks with the simple moving average of -17.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTAP stocks, with BofA/Merrill repeating the rating for NTAP shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for NTAP socks in the upcoming period according to BofA/Merrill is $55 based on the research report published on June 26, 2020.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTAP stock at the price of $43. The rating they have provided for NTAP stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on June 18, 2020.

Susquehanna gave “Positive” rating to NTAP stocks, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on May 28, 2020.

NTAP Stocks -5.86% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, NetApp, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -37.29% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.28%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, while the shares sank at the distance of -10.01% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -16.34% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, NTAP went down by -5.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -26.63% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $43.02. In addition, NetApp, Inc. saw -34.14% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

NTAP Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NetApp, Inc. (NTAP), starting from FAWCETT MATTHEW K, who sold 9,487 shares at the price of $42.74 back on Jun 02. After this action, Rushing now owns 50,818 shares of NetApp, Inc., valued at $405,500 with the latest closing price.

RICHARD HENRI P, the EVP, Go To Market of NetApp, Inc., sold 2,500 shares at the value of $64.20 during a trade that took place back on Jan 15, which means that RICHARD HENRI P is holding 143,855 shares at the value of $160,500 based on the most recent closing price.

NTAP Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +17.20 for the present operating margin and +66.94 for gross margin. The net margin for NetApp, Inc. stands at +15.13. Total capital return value is set at 37.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 44.09. Equity return holds the value 170.40%, with 10.80% for asset returns.

Based on NetApp, Inc. (NTAP), the company’s capital structure generated 748.76 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 88.22. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 24.09 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 16.93 and long-term debt to capital is 511.98.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.66 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for NetApp, Inc. is 4.94 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.