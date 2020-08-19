Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) went up by 2.20% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $14.76 and move down -2.43%, while FCX stocks collected 3.22% of gains with the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 08/11/20 that After 150 days of the COVID-19 pandemic, here are the best- and worst-performing stocks

FCX Market Performance

FCX stocks went up by 3.22% for the week, with the monthly jump of 7.30% and a quarterly performance of 57.66%, while its annual performance rate touched 55.78%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.99% for FCX stocks with the simple moving average of 33.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FCX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for FCX shares by setting it to “Equal-Weight”. The predicted price for FCX socks in the upcoming period according to Morgan Stanley is $12.50 based on the research report published on August 4, 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FCX stock at the price of $14. The rating they have provided for FCX stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on July 20, 2020.

Scotiabank gave “ Sector Outperform” rating to FCX stocks, setting the target price at $12.50 in the report published on April 27, 2020.

FCX Stocks 15.48% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -2.34% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.37%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, while the shares surge at the distance of +7.70% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +28.09% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, FCX went up by +3.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +46.74% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $13.65. In addition, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. saw 9.83% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

FCX Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), starting from QUIRK KATHLEEN L, who bought 85,000 shares at the price of $10.03 back on Mar 05. After this action, Rushing now owns 1,144,324 shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc., valued at $852,601 with the latest closing price.

ADKERSON RICHARD C, the Vice Chairman, President & CEO of Freeport-McMoRan Inc., bought 250,000 shares at the value of $10.02 during a trade that took place back on Mar 05, which means that ADKERSON RICHARD C is holding 2,739,023 shares at the value of $2,505,725 based on the most recent closing price.

FCX Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +4.66 for the present operating margin and +8.28 for gross margin. The net margin for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stands at -1.71. Total capital return value is set at 2.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.22. Equity return holds the value -7.00%, with -1.60% for asset returns.

Based on Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), the company’s capital structure generated 108.35 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 52.00. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 24.69 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 0.98 and long-term debt to capital is 107.82.

EBITDA value lies at +687.00 M with total debt to EBITDA carrying the value of 4.72. The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.45 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is 11.54 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.