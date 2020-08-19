Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) went up by 21.25% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $2.65 and move down -36.6%, while AVCO stocks collected -6.43% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Avalon GloboCare Announces Commercialization and Distribution Agreement with Cellex for COVID-19 Antibody Rapid Test Kit

AVCO Market Performance

AVCO stocks went down by -6.43% for the week, with the monthly drop of -6.43% and a quarterly performance of -11.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.23%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.61% for AVCO stocks with the simple moving average of 20.05% for the last 200 days.

AVCO Stocks 15.26% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Avalon GloboCare Corp. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -26.79% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 7.04%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 7.93%, while the shares surge at the distance of +10.76% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +8.24% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, AVCO went up by +8.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +29.59% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.6588. In addition, Avalon GloboCare Corp. saw -17.10% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

AVCO Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -1187.81 for the present operating margin and +2.33 for gross margin. The net margin for Avalon GloboCare Corp. stands at -1168.60. Total capital return value is set at -184.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -173.99.

Based on Avalon GloboCare Corp. (AVCO), the company’s capital structure generated 71.44 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 41.67. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 30.41 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -30.19 and long-term debt to capital is 71.44.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 95.32 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for Avalon GloboCare Corp. is 10.44 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.