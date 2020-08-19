GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) went up by 5.07% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $19.59 and move down -5.55%, while GRWG stocks collected 105.17% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 49 min ago that Thinking about buying stock in Hudson Ltd, Unum Therapeutics, GrowGeneration, TOP Ships, or Norwegian Cruise Line?

GRWG Market Performance

GRWG stocks went up by 105.17% for the week, with the monthly jump of 139.04% and a quarterly performance of 198.40%, while its annual performance rate touched 284.02%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 91.31% for GRWG stocks with the simple moving average of 236.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRWG stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for GRWG shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for GRWG socks in the upcoming period according to Oppenheimer is $15 based on the research report published on July 14, 2020.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GRWG stock at the price of $8. The rating they have provided for GRWG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 20, 2020.

Craig Hallum gave “Buy” rating to GRWG stocks, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on March 10, 2020.

GRWG Stocks 130.12% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRWG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, GrowGeneration Corp. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -5.26% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 10.65%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 19.83%, while the shares surge at the distance of +138.96% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +138.65% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, GRWG went up by +110.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +340.19% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $10.24. In addition, GrowGeneration Corp. saw 330.85% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

GRWG Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG), starting from Merida Capital Partners, LP, who sold 115,000 shares at the price of $7.70 back on Jul 23. After this action, Rushing now owns 1,301,997 shares of GrowGeneration Corp., valued at $885,235 with the latest closing price.

Merida Capital Partners, LP, the Former 10% Owner of GrowGeneration Corp., sold 60,000 shares at the value of $7.58 during a trade that took place back on Jul 22, which means that Merida Capital Partners, LP is holding 1,416,997 shares at the value of $454,740 based on the most recent closing price.

GRWG Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +2.68 for the present operating margin and +22.45 for gross margin. The net margin for GrowGeneration Corp. stands at +2.36. Total capital return value is set at 4.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.07. Equity return holds the value 3.60%, with 2.70% for asset returns.

Based on GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG), the company’s capital structure generated 14.84 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 12.92. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 11.10 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 5.33 and long-term debt to capital is 11.22.

EBITDA value lies at +3.28 M with total debt to EBITDA carrying the value of 0.11. The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.95 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for GrowGeneration Corp. is 29.99 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.53.