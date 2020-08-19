General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) went down by -0.57% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $39.78 and move down -33.31%, while GM stocks collected 4.63% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported 13 hours ago that GM and Ford Have a Secret Weapon in EV Development: Trucks

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) Worth an Investment?

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.42 times of increase in earnings at the present.

GM Market Performance

GM stocks went up by 4.63% for the week, with the monthly jump of 14.73% and a quarterly performance of 20.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.13%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.65% for GM stocks with the simple moving average of 2.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GM stock at the price of $30. The rating they have provided for GM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 7, 2020.

Goldman gave “Neutral” rating to GM stocks, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on April 15, 2020.

GM Stocks 12.74% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, General Motors Company was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -24.98% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.76%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.20%, while the shares surge at the distance of +14.11% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -2.74% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, GM went up by +4.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -19.70% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $26.91. In addition, General Motors Company saw -18.47% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

GM Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at General Motors Company (GM), starting from Blissett Julian G., who bought 9,300 shares at the price of $26.00 back on May 29. After this action, Rushing now owns 22,130 shares of General Motors Company, valued at $241,800 with the latest closing price.

RUSSO PATRICIA F, the Director of General Motors Company, bought 12,700 shares at the value of $23.18 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that RUSSO PATRICIA F is holding 25,000 shares at the value of $294,386 based on the most recent closing price.

GM Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +4.31 for the present operating margin and +10.51 for gross margin. The net margin for General Motors Company stands at +4.91. Total capital return value is set at 3.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.10. Equity return holds the value 3.70%, with 0.60% for asset returns.

Based on General Motors Company (GM), the company’s capital structure generated 250.22 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 71.45. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 45.86 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 7.57 and long-term debt to capital is 160.16.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.98 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for General Motors Company is 4.11 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.