EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) went up by 10.59% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $35.94 and move down -4.29%, while EVTC stocks collected 11.77% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/04/20 that EVERTEC Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Worth an Investment?

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.74 times of increase in earnings at the present.

EVTC Market Performance

EVTC stocks went up by 11.77% for the week, with the monthly jump of 22.42% and a quarterly performance of 24.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.71%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.41% for EVTC stocks with the simple moving average of 17.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVTC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for EVTC shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for EVTC socks in the upcoming period according to Goldman is $29 based on the research report published on July 14, 2020.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVTC stock at the price of $36. The rating they have provided for EVTC stocks is “Positive” according to the report published on June 28, 2019.

Keefe Bruyette gave “Outperform” rating to EVTC stocks, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on December 7, 2018.

EVTC Stocks 16.92% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, EVERTEC, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -4.12% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.66%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.96%, while the shares surge at the distance of +17.93% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +8.88% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, EVTC went up by +11.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +12.65% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $31.47. In addition, EVERTEC, Inc. saw 1.23% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

EVTC Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVERTEC, Inc. (EVTC), starting from Rodriguez-Gonzalez Luis A, who sold 13,000 shares at the price of $32.06 back on Dec 02. After this action, Rushing now owns 56,445 shares of EVERTEC, Inc., valued at $416,780 with the latest closing price.

Schuessler Morgan M, the President & CEO of EVERTEC, Inc., sold 28,948 shares at the value of $31.28 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Schuessler Morgan M is holding 308,928 shares at the value of $905,493 based on the most recent closing price.

EVTC Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +29.65 for the present operating margin and +42.25 for gross margin. The net margin for EVERTEC, Inc. stands at +21.23. Total capital return value is set at 18.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.34. Equity return holds the value 33.40%, with 8.80% for asset returns.

Based on EVERTEC, Inc. (EVTC), the company’s capital structure generated 212.92 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 68.04. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 56.23 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 4.72 and long-term debt to capital is 205.32.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 6.04 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for EVERTEC, Inc. is 4.71 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.