Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) went up by 8.64% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $15.82 and move down -28.41%, while EIGR stocks collected 9.22% of gains with the last five trading sessions.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Worth an Investment?

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGR) The 36 Months beta value for EIGR stocks is at 1.50, while 5 of the analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $34.50 which is -$12.32 below current price. EIGR currently has a short float of 3.28% and public float of 25.03M with average trading volume of 414.18K shares.

EIGR Market Performance

EIGR stocks went up by 9.22% for the week, with the monthly jump of 15.14% and a quarterly performance of 0.41%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.35%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.57% for EIGR stocks with the simple moving average of 14.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EIGR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for EIGR shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for EIGR socks in the upcoming period according to Citigroup is $22 based on the research report published on June 26, 2019.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EIGR stock at the price of $47. The rating they have provided for EIGR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 29, 2019.

B. Riley FBR, Inc. gave “Buy” rating to EIGR stocks, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on May 9, 2018.

EIGR Stocks 18.85% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EIGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -22.12% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 7.37%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 6.46%, while the shares surge at the distance of +17.89% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +12.41% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, EIGR went up by +9.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +13.03% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $10.94. In addition, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. saw -17.32% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

EIGR Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (EIGR), starting from Glenn Jeffrey S, who bought 5,000 shares at the price of $11.42 back on Aug 12. After this action, Rushing now owns 5,000 shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., valued at $57,103 with the latest closing price.

Glenn Jeffrey S, the Director of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., bought 5,000 shares at the value of $11.49 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Glenn Jeffrey S is holding 71,355 shares at the value of $57,464 based on the most recent closing price.

EIGR Stock Fundamentals

Based on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (EIGR), the company’s capital structure generated 57.09 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 36.34. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 30.67 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -20.23 and long-term debt to capital is 56.14.