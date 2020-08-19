CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) went up by 0.38% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $36.32 and move down -15.78%, while CUBE stocks collected 2.89% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/06/20 that CubeSmart Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Worth an Investment?

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 37.84 times of increase in earnings at the present.

CUBE Market Performance

CUBE stocks went up by 2.89% for the week, with the monthly jump of 13.13% and a quarterly performance of 24.73%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.33%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.76% for CUBE stocks with the simple moving average of 8.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CUBE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CUBE shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for CUBE socks in the upcoming period according to BofA Securities is $32 based on the research report published on August 12, 2020.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CUBE stock at the price of $35. The rating they have provided for CUBE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 10, 2020.

Raymond James gave “ Outperform” rating to CUBE stocks, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on April 8, 2020.

CUBE Stocks 10.66% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUBE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, CubeSmart was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -13.63% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.68%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, while the shares surge at the distance of +13.33% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +7.54% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CUBE went up by +2.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -1.04% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $29.57. In addition, CubeSmart saw -0.35% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

CUBE Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CubeSmart (CUBE), starting from KELER MARIANNE M, who sold 10,000 shares at the price of $31.45 back on Aug 18. After this action, Rushing now owns 47,292 shares of CubeSmart, valued at $314,488 with the latest closing price.

MARR CHRISTOPHER P, the CEO of CubeSmart, sold 79,888 shares at the value of $36.15 during a trade that took place back on Sep 04, which means that MARR CHRISTOPHER P is holding 402,986 shares at the value of $2,887,946 based on the most recent closing price.

CUBE Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +24.34 for the present operating margin and +42.02 for gross margin. The net margin for CubeSmart stands at +26.27. Total capital return value is set at 4.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.83. Equity return holds the value 9.00%, with 4.00% for asset returns.

Based on CubeSmart (CUBE), the company’s capital structure generated 109.94 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 52.37. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 49.09 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 2.96 and long-term debt to capital is 109.23.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 12.46 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for CubeSmart is 38.91 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.17.