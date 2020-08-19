National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) went down by -1.12% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $59.26 and move down -63.84%, while NNN stocks collected -1.26% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/14/20 that National Retail Properties, Inc. Declares Dividend For Its 5.20% Series F Preferred Stock

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Worth an Investment?

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE: NNN) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.04 times of increase in earnings at the present.

NNN Market Performance

NNN stocks went down by -1.26% for the week, with the monthly jump of 4.33% and a quarterly performance of 16.45%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.56%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.09% for NNN stocks with the simple moving average of -16.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NNN stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for NNN shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for NNN socks in the upcoming period according to B. Riley FBR is $85 based on the research report published on March 27, 2020.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NNN stock at the price of $75. The rating they have provided for NNN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 10, 2019.

B. Riley FBR gave “ Neutral” rating to NNN stocks, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on February 13, 2019.

NNN Stocks 1.04% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, National Retail Properties, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -38.96% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.17%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.14%, while the shares surge at the distance of +5.45% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -10.58% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, NNN went down by -1.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -38.60% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $35.87. In addition, National Retail Properties, Inc. saw -32.54% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

NNN Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN), starting from COSLER STEVEN D, who bought 111 shares at the price of $20.24 back on Mar 26. After this action, Rushing now owns 3,676 shares of National Retail Properties, Inc., valued at $2,247 with the latest closing price.

COSLER STEVEN D, the Director of National Retail Properties, Inc., bought 300 shares at the value of $19.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 25, which means that COSLER STEVEN D is holding 3,565 shares at the value of $5,850 based on the most recent closing price.

NNN Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +44.40 for the present operating margin and +66.57 for gross margin. The net margin for National Retail Properties, Inc. stands at +44.58. Total capital return value is set at 4.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.17. Equity return holds the value 5.50%, with 2.90% for asset returns.

Based on National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN), the company’s capital structure generated 69.21 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 40.90. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 40.33 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 3.47 and long-term debt to capital is 75.19.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 18.21 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for National Retail Properties, Inc. is 200.79 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.09.