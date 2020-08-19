Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) went down by -3.07% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $2.75 and move down -202.2%, while ICON stocks collected -16.51% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/12/20 that Iconix Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2020

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) Worth an Investment?

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICON) The 36 Months beta value for ICON stocks is at 2.36, while 1 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Iconix Brand Group, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $4.00 which is -$0.91 below current price. ICON currently has a short float of 1.34% and public float of 11.30M with average trading volume of 787.00K shares.

ICON Market Performance

ICON stocks went down by -16.51% for the week, with the monthly drop of -10.78% and a quarterly performance of 13.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.92%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.72% for ICON stocks with the simple moving average of -19.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICON stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for ICON shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for ICON socks in the upcoming period according to ROTH Capital is $32 based on the research report published on October 31, 2017.

FBR & Co., on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ICON stock at the price of $4, previously predicting the value of $8.50. The rating they have provided for ICON stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 30, 2017.

Sidoti gave “Neutral” rating to ICON stocks, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on September 19, 2017.

ICON Stocks -13.45% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Iconix Brand Group, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -66.91% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 10.23%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 12.43%, while the shares sank at the distance of -16.51% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -16.51% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ICON went down by -16.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -48.00% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.0581. In addition, Iconix Brand Group, Inc. saw -32.59% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

ICON Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +55.56 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Iconix Brand Group, Inc. stands at -74.85. Total capital return value is set at 16.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.53. Equity return holds the value 61.80%, with -33.50% for asset returns.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 4.42 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.99. The receivables turnover for Iconix Brand Group, Inc. is 2.48 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.