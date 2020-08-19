Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) went up by 0.53% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $7.97 and move down -110.85%, while CNDT stocks collected -6.44% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/17/20 that Conduent Leadership to Participate at Two Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Worth an Investment?

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ: CNDT) The 36 Months beta value for CNDT stocks is at 1.76, while 1 of the analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Conduent Incorporated stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 4 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. CNDT currently has a short float of 2.54% and public float of 196.98M with average trading volume of 4.43M shares.

CNDT Market Performance

CNDT stocks went down by -6.44% for the week, with the monthly jump of 87.13% and a quarterly performance of 73.79%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.61%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 37.59% for CNDT stocks with the simple moving average of 1.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNDT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CNDT shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for CNDT socks in the upcoming period according to JP Morgan is $81 based on the research report published on April 14, 2020.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNDT stock at the price of $5.50, previously predicting the value of $9. The rating they have provided for CNDT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 21, 2020.

JP Morgan gave “ Overweight” rating to CNDT stocks, setting the target price at $5.50 in the report published on August 9, 2019.

CNDT Stocks 49.20% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNDT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Conduent Incorporated was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -52.57% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 8.79%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 7.67%, while the shares surge at the distance of +80.86% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +6.48% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CNDT went down by -6.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -38.83% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $2.83. In addition, Conduent Incorporated saw -39.03% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

CNDT Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Conduent Incorporated (CNDT), starting from Skelton Clifford, who bought 55,560 shares at the price of $1.80 back on May 14. After this action, Rushing now owns 2,281,322 shares of Conduent Incorporated, valued at $100,008 with the latest closing price.

KRAWITZ MICHAEL E, the EVP, GC & Secretary of Conduent Incorporated, bought 10,000 shares at the value of $1.77 during a trade that took place back on May 13, which means that KRAWITZ MICHAEL E is holding 518,337 shares at the value of $17,700 based on the most recent closing price.

CNDT Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +0.63 for the present operating margin and +11.53 for gross margin. The net margin for Conduent Incorporated stands at -43.30. Total capital return value is set at 0.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.28. Equity return holds the value -50.50%, with -15.30% for asset returns.

Based on Conduent Incorporated (CNDT), the company’s capital structure generated 127.18 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 55.98. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 40.63 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 0.36 and long-term debt to capital is 130.23.

EBITDA value lies at +110.00 M with total debt to EBITDA carrying the value of 3.11. The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.62 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for Conduent Incorporated is 4.61 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.