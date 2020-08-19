BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) went down by -2.69% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $2.58 and move down -258.33%, while BKYI stocks collected -11.49% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/17/20 that Colleges in Three States Select BIO-key’s PortalGuard and the Campus.app Digital Portal Solution to Secure and Streamline Student Access to Critical Campus Resources

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Worth an Investment?

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) The 36 Months beta value for BKYI stocks is at 1.16, while 0 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for BIO-key International, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $2.00 which is -$0.72 below current price. BKYI currently has a short float of 8.82% and public float of 18.58M with average trading volume of 6.88M shares.

BKYI Market Performance

BKYI stocks went down by -11.49% for the week, with the monthly drop of -16.59% and a quarterly performance of -1.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.71%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.06% for BKYI stocks with the simple moving average of 2.47% for the last 200 days.

BKYI Stocks -8.41% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKYI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, BIO-key International, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -71.94% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 8.32%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 8.48%, while the shares surge at the distance of +16.77% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -23.79% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, BKYI went down by -11.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +38.43% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $0.7287. In addition, BIO-key International, Inc. saw 44.80% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

BKYI Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIO-key International, Inc. (BKYI), starting from DEPASQUALE MICHAEL W, who bought 5,000 shares at the price of $0.83 back on Jun 11. After this action, Rushing now owns 20,417 shares of BIO-key International, Inc., valued at $4,150 with the latest closing price.

DEPASQUALE MICHAEL W, the Pres., CEO & Director of BIO-key International, Inc., bought 5,000 shares at the value of $0.95 during a trade that took place back on Jun 10, which means that DEPASQUALE MICHAEL W is holding 15,417 shares at the value of $4,750 based on the most recent closing price.

BKYI Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -289.40 for the present operating margin and -14.66 for gross margin. The net margin for BIO-key International, Inc. stands at -643.37. Total capital return value is set at -119.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -340.40. Equity return holds the value -507.60%, with -212.60% for asset returns.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 4.12 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for BIO-key International, Inc. is 2.43 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.31.