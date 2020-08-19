National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) went down by -1.49% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $25.81 and move down -105.33%, while NOV stocks collected -3.68% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/11/20 that National Oilwell Varco Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Worth an Investment?

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE: NOV) The 36 Months beta value for NOV stocks is at 1.89, while 8 of the analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for National Oilwell Varco, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 4 as overweight, 13 rated it as hold and 2 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $13.59 which is $0.81 above current price. NOV currently has a short float of 3.43% and public float of 386.43M with average trading volume of 5.31M shares.

NOV Market Performance

NOV stocks went down by -3.68% for the week, with the monthly jump of 11.04% and a quarterly performance of 4.40%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.90%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.25% for NOV stocks with the simple moving average of -24.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOV stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for NOV shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for NOV socks in the upcoming period according to Cowen is $16 based on the research report published on July 29, 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOV stock at the price of $8, previously predicting the value of $14. The rating they have provided for NOV stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on May 14, 2020.

Cowen gave “ Outperform” rating to NOV stocks, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on April 14, 2020.

NOV Stocks 2.39% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, National Oilwell Varco, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -51.30% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.69%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.29%, while the shares surge at the distance of +2.44% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -23.91% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, NOV went down by -3.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -44.43% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $12.31. In addition, National Oilwell Varco, Inc. saw -49.82% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

NOV Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV), starting from Bayardo Jose A, who bought 8,500 shares at the price of $8.24 back on Mar 18. After this action, Rushing now owns 254,248 shares of National Oilwell Varco, Inc., valued at $70,005 with the latest closing price.

Bayardo Jose A, the Senior VP and CFO of National Oilwell Varco, Inc., bought 11,500 shares at the value of $8.85 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Bayardo Jose A is holding 245,748 shares at the value of $101,775 based on the most recent closing price.

NOV Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -5.25 for the present operating margin and +10.12 for gross margin. The net margin for National Oilwell Varco, Inc. stands at -71.89. Total capital return value is set at -3.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.21. Equity return holds the value -41.40%, with -22.90% for asset returns.

Based on National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV), the company’s capital structure generated 35.70 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 26.31. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 20.62 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -4.45 and long-term debt to capital is 34.24.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.33 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for National Oilwell Varco, Inc. is 3.28 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.