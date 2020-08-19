CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) went up by 0.93% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $15.30 and move down -40.37%, while CTL stocks collected -1.27% of loss with the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/14/20 that CenturyLink Settles Allegations Related to Level 3 Acquisition

CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) Worth an Investment?

CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.67 times of increase in earnings at the present.

CTL Market Performance

CTL stocks went down by -1.27% for the week, with the monthly jump of 13.07% and a quarterly performance of 13.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.46%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.64% for CTL stocks with the simple moving average of -6.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL)

Goldman gave “ Sell” rating to CTL stocks, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on April 1, 2020.

CTL Stocks 7.84% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, CenturyLink, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -28.76% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.32%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, while the shares surge at the distance of +12.02% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -4.13% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CTL went down by -1.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -15.77% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $10.28. In addition, CenturyLink, Inc. saw -17.49% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

CTL Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL), starting from Jones Hal, who bought 265 shares at the price of $10.14 back on Jun 18. After this action, Rushing now owns 16,704 shares of CenturyLink, Inc., valued at $2,687 with the latest closing price.

Jones Hal, the Director of CenturyLink, Inc., sold 265 shares at the value of $10.14 during a trade that took place back on Jun 18, which means that Jones Hal is holding 16,439 shares at the value of $2,687 based on the most recent closing price.

CTL Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +17.92 for the present operating margin and +33.46 for gross margin. The net margin for CenturyLink, Inc. stands at -23.52. Total capital return value is set at 7.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.29. Equity return holds the value 9.00%, with 1.90% for asset returns.

Based on CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL), the company’s capital structure generated 270.62 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 73.02. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 56.30 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.92 and long-term debt to capital is 250.45.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.18 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.75. The receivables turnover for CenturyLink, Inc. is 9.03 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.62.