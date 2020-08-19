Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) went up by 0.95% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $22.13 and move down -49.12%, while AXDX stocks remain unchanged in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 9 hours ago that Accelerate Diagnostics Announces FDA Emergency Use Authorization for COVID-19 Antibody Testing System

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Worth an Investment?

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) The 36 Months beta value for AXDX stocks is at 2.74, while 3 of the analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 1 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $16.67 which is $4.16 above current price. AXDX currently has a short float of 47.27% and public float of 33.25M with average trading volume of 449.73K shares.

AXDX Market Performance

AXDX stocks changed by 0.00% for the week, with the monthly drop of -13.77% and a quarterly performance of 79.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.13%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.85% for AXDX stocks with the simple moving average of 10.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXDX stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for AXDX shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for AXDX socks in the upcoming period according to Craig Hallum is $20 based on the research report published on August 7, 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXDX stock at the price of $16. The rating they have provided for AXDX stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on September 27, 2019.

JP Morgan gave “ Neutral” rating to AXDX stocks, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on November 7, 2018.

AXDX Stocks 2.73% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -32.94% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 7.34%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 6.32%, while the shares sank at the distance of -13.06% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +53.15% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, AXDX remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -3.64% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $15.16. In addition, Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. saw -12.19% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

AXDX Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (AXDX), starting from HUMPHRIES ROMNEY, who sold 3,000 shares at the price of $12.00 back on Jun 18. After this action, Rushing now owns 0 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc., valued at $36,000 with the latest closing price.

HUMPHRIES ROMNEY, the Chief Scientific Officer of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc., sold 2,000 shares at the value of $11.75 during a trade that took place back on Jun 17, which means that HUMPHRIES ROMNEY is holding 0 shares at the value of $23,500 based on the most recent closing price.

AXDX Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -783.38 for the present operating margin and +47.33 for gross margin. The net margin for Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. stands at -906.80. Total capital return value is set at -47.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.52. Equity return holds the value 576.70%, with -63.70% for asset returns.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 101.84 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is 3.66 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.93.