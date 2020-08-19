Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) went up by 1.23% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $23.31 and move down -49.04%, while NLSN stocks collected -3.99% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/12/20 that Veritone One Subscribes To Nielsen’s Podcast Buying Power Service

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Worth an Investment?

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) The 36 Months beta value for NLSN stocks is at 1.23, while 6 of the analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Nielsen Holdings plc stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 5 rated it as hold and 2 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $18.47 which is $2.09 above current price. NLSN currently has a short float of 10.67% and public float of 352.30M with average trading volume of 3.50M shares.

NLSN Market Performance

NLSN stocks went down by -3.99% for the week, with the monthly jump of 5.53% and a quarterly performance of 17.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.52%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.92% for NLSN stocks with the simple moving average of -7.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NLSN stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for NLSN shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for NLSN socks in the upcoming period according to Robert W. Baird is $20 based on the research report published on February 28, 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NLSN stock at the price of $20. The rating they have provided for NLSN stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 17, 2019.

Credit Suisse gave “Neutral” rating to NLSN stocks, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on March 28, 2019.

NLSN Stocks 3.65% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NLSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Nielsen Holdings plc was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -32.89% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.05%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, while the shares surge at the distance of +3.78% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -10.73% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, NLSN went down by -3.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -22.42% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $15.23. In addition, Nielsen Holdings plc saw -22.96% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

NLSN Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN), starting from Attwood James A Jr, who bought 250,000 shares at the price of $16.33 back on Mar 06. After this action, Rushing now owns 325,747 shares of Nielsen Holdings plc, valued at $4,082,500 with the latest closing price.

KENNY DAVID W, the Chief Executive Officer of Nielsen Holdings plc, bought 55,400 shares at the value of $18.08 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that KENNY DAVID W is holding 655,792 shares at the value of $1,001,632 based on the most recent closing price.

NLSN Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +15.25 for the present operating margin and +44.94 for gross margin. The net margin for Nielsen Holdings plc stands at -6.39. Total capital return value is set at 8.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.94. Equity return holds the value -29.90%, with -4.40% for asset returns.

Based on Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN), the company’s capital structure generated 400.46 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 80.02. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 61.39 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 2.44 and long-term debt to capital is 353.76.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.42 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for Nielsen Holdings plc is 5.85 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.